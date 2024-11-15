SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,482,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $38,290,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after buying an additional 380,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 1,394.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 237,718 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

SN opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

