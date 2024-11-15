Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 330 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

GEHC stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

