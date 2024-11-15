Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,731,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.