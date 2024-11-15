Sigma Planning Corp Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.