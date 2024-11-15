Sigma Planning Corp Invests $541,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,723,000 after purchasing an additional 444,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,922,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,597,000.

BOND opened at $91.12 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

