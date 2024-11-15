Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

X stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

