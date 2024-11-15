Sigma Planning Corp Sells 736 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM opened at $113.16 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 314.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 794.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

