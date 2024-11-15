State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 28,600 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 273,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $362,342.55. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,726.98. The trade was a 56.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,961 shares of company stock worth $20,256,416 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $20.85 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

