State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $99.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

