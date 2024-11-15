State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Resources worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $163.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.