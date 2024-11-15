State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sylvamo by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLVM

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.