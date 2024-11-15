State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 31,577 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

