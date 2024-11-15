Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 34,941.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,395.91. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCS opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

