Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.