Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 13.5 %

TTEK stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

