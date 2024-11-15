Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average is $167.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $132.87 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

