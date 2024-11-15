TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,273.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,368.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $949.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.