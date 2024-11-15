Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EPR Properties by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $44.22 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

