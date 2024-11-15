Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

