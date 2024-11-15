Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,464 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 3,915.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KT by 383.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

