Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,926,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117 shares of company stock worth $118,351. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,361.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $1,421.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

