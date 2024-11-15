Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $282.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.94 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.