Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 282.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 101.2% during the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 118,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OXY opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

