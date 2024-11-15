Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Evergy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after buying an additional 552,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after buying an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,724 shares of company stock worth $3,777,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.