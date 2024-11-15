Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

UAA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

