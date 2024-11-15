Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,076,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after buying an additional 70,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

