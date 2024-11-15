Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 1,939.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $35.76 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

