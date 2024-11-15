Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 870.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,274,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EQT by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EQT by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of EQT opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

