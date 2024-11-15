Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,625,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $10,078,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,917,679 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.