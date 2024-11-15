Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UGI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.