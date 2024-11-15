Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 16.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 376,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

