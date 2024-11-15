Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.