Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AEM opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.