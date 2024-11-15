Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

