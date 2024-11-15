Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.79. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.83 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

