Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 426.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

