Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

