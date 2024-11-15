Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DD stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

