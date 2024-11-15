Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 12,439.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 537,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $717.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

