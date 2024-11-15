Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

