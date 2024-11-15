Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of GDDY opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.21.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,047,957.24. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,844 shares of company stock worth $4,619,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

