Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,921,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $98.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

