Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 14,200 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,440.38. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $248,113. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

