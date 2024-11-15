Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,100 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 89.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 190.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. KeyCorp began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $950,738.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. This represents a 22.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,250. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,746. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $153.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.