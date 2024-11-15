Versor Investments LP Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

ITGR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $140.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

