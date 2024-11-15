Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Methode Electronics worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 49,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,679,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,538.60. This represents a 51.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at $405,710.11. This represents a 33.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Methode Electronics

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.