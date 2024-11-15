Versor Investments LP Invests $411,000 in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 157,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $765.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

