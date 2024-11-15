Versor Investments LP Invests $446,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,188 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Insider Activity

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The trade was a 53.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,779.16. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZB

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.