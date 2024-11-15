Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

