Versor Investments LP Makes New $495,000 Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

